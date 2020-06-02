Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of investing in and operating multifamily communities. The Company operates through real estate assets segment. Its businesses are conducted through its operating partnership, Bluerock Residential Holdings, L.P. Its principal business objective is to generate risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of apartment properties located in growth markets and by implementing its investment strategies to achieve sustainable long-term growth in both its funds from operations and net asset value. The Company’s portfolio consists of interests in over 20 properties (over 10 operating and approximately six development properties). Its other acquired properties include Springhouse, North Park Towers, Alexan CityCentre, ARIUM Grandewood, Alexan Southside Place, Cheshire Bridge, Sovereign, Flagler Village and Lake Boone Trail.