Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) Files An 8-K Other Events

On December 23, 2019, the Board of Directors of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”), authorized new plans for the repurchase, from time to time, of up to an aggregate of $50 million in shares of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value of $0.01 per share (the “Class A Common Stock”). The repurchase plans will be conducted in accordance with Rules 10b5-1 and 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Act”). The repurchase plans will terminate upon the earliest to occur of certain specified events as set forth therein. The extent to which the Company repurchases shares of its Class A Common Stock, and the timing of any such purchases, will depend on a variety of factors including general business and market conditions and other corporate considerations. Share repurchases under the repurchase plans may be made in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions, subject to certain price limitations and other conditions established under the plans. Open market repurchases will be structured to occur within the method, timing, price and volume requirements of Rule 10b-18 of the Act.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of investing in and operating multifamily communities. The Company operates through real estate assets segment. Its businesses are conducted through its operating partnership, Bluerock Residential Holdings, L.P. Its principal business objective is to generate risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of apartment properties located in growth markets and by implementing its investment strategies to achieve sustainable long-term growth in both its funds from operations and net asset value. The Company’s portfolio consists of interests in over 20 properties (over 10 operating and approximately six development properties). Its other acquired properties include Springhouse, North Park Towers, Alexan CityCentre, ARIUM Grandewood, Alexan Southside Place, Cheshire Bridge, Sovereign, Flagler Village and Lake Boone Trail.