Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01

Amendment to Sales Agreement

As previously disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 20, 2019, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”) and its operating partnership, Bluerock Residential Holdings, L.P., a Delaware limited partnership (the “Operating Partnership”), previously entered into an Amended and Restated At Market Issuance Sales Agreement dated November 20, 2019 (the “A&R Sales Agreement”) with B. Riley FBR, Inc. (“B. Riley”), Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated (“Baird”), JMP Securities LLC (“JMP”) and Compass Point Research and Trading, LLC (“Compass Point”) with respect to the offering and sale of the Company’s Class A common stock, par value $0.01 per share (the “Class A common stock”), in an aggregate offering amount up to $100,000,000, in “at the market offerings” as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).

On December 18, 2019, the Company and the Operating Partnership entered into an Amendment No. 1 (the “Amendment”) to the A&R Sales Agreement with B. Riley, Baird, JMP, Compass Point and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC (“Morgan Stanley”). The Amendment modifies the A&R Sales Agreement to include Morgan Stanley as an additional sales agent thereunder.

The foregoing description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

This Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibits filed herewith, shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state.

1.1 Amendment No. 1 to Amended and Restated At Market Issuance Sales Agreement between and among Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc., Bluerock Residential Holdings, L.P., B. Riley FBR, Inc., Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, JMP Securities LLC, Compass Point Research and Trading, LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, dated December 18, 2019



Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 tm1926534d1_ex1-1.htm EXHIBIT 1.1 Exhibit 1.1 AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO AMENDED AND RESTATED AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT December 18,…

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of investing in and operating multifamily communities. The Company operates through real estate assets segment. Its businesses are conducted through its operating partnership, Bluerock Residential Holdings, L.P. Its principal business objective is to generate risk-adjusted investment returns by assembling a portfolio of apartment properties located in growth markets and by implementing its investment strategies to achieve sustainable long-term growth in both its funds from operations and net asset value. The Company’s portfolio consists of interests in over 20 properties (over 10 operating and approximately six development properties). Its other acquired properties include Springhouse, North Park Towers, Alexan CityCentre, ARIUM Grandewood, Alexan Southside Place, Cheshire Bridge, Sovereign, Flagler Village and Lake Boone Trail.