BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

Story continues below

On March 9, 2021, Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference. In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth herein and in the press release is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

(d) Exhibits

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in the attached Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of the Exchange Act.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex_230896.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_230896.htm Exhibit 99.1 Blueknight Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results; Provides Outlook as Pure-Play Infrastructure Terminalling Company Highlights • Completed transition to pure-play infrastructure terminalling company with $164 million sale and exit of crude oil business • Fourth quarter and full year 2020 net loss of $29.2 million and $13.5 million,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BLUEKNIGHT ENERGY PARTNERS, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. is a master limited partnership company. The Company provides integrated terminalling, storage, gathering and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of crude oil and liquid asphalt cement. It operates in four segments: asphalt terminalling services, which provides asphalt product and residual fuel terminalling, storage and blending services at its terminalling and storage facilities; crude oil terminalling and storage services, which provides crude oil terminalling and storage services at its terminalling and storage facilities; crude oil pipeline services, which owns and operates pipeline systems, the Mid-Continent system, the East Texas system and Eagle North system, that gather crude oil purchased by its customers and transports it to refiners, and crude oil trucking and producer field services, which uses its owned and leased tanker trucks to gather crude oil for its customers.