On April 16, 2020, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that, due to health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the previously scheduled special meeting of stockholders on May 1, 2020 will now be held as a virtual meeting. Though stockholders will not be able to attend the virtual meeting in person, they will have the ability to attend the meeting by virtual means and to vote their shares electronically during the virtual meeting.

The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.