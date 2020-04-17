BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BKCC) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BKCC) Files An 8-K Other Events
ITEM 8.01. Other Events

On April 16, 2020, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that, due to health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the previously scheduled annual meeting of stockholders on May 1, 2020 will now be held as a virtual meeting. Though stockholders will not be able to attend the virtual meeting in person, they will have the ability to attend the meeting by virtual means and to vote their shares electronically during the virtual meeting.
The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.
BlackRock Capital Investment Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 – PRESS RELEASE Exhibit 99.1   Investor Contact:   Press Contact: Nik Singhal   Brian Beades 212.810.5427   212.810.5596 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation Announces Change to Virtual Meeting for the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be Held on May 1,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Company invests in middle-market companies with annual revenues typically between $50 million and $1 billion and targets investments throughout the capital structure. Its targeted investment typically ranges between $10 million and $50 million. The Company generally seeks to invest in companies that operate in a range of industries and that generate positive cash flows. The Company’s investment advisor is BlackRock Advisors, LLC.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR