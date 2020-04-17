SEC Filings BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BKCC) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

ITEM 8.01. Other Events

On April 16, 2020, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing that, due to health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the previously scheduled annual meeting of stockholders on May 1, 2020 will now be held as a virtual meeting. Though stockholders will not be able to attend the virtual meeting in person, they will have the ability to attend the meeting by virtual means and to vote their shares electronically during the virtual meeting.

The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

(d) Exhibits.