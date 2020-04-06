BLACKROCK CAPITAL INVESTMENT CORPORATION (NASDAQ:BKCC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On March 31, 2020, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: BKCC) (the “Company”) entered into a Waiver and Agreement to the Second Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Agreement dated as of March 13, 2013 (the “Revolving Credit Facility”) among the Company, the Lenders from time to time party thereto, Citibank, N.A. as Administrative Agent for the Lenders and Bank of Montreal, Chicago Branch, as Syndication Agent. The Waiver and Agreement (i) waives the requirement for the Company to comply with the covenant set forth in Section 6.07(a) (the \”Minimum Shareholders’ Equity covenant\”) of the Revolving Credit Facility at all times from March 31, 2020 through May 10, 2020 (the “Waiver Period”); (ii) reduces the minimum asset coverage ratio required to be maintained by the Company set forth in Section 6.07(b) (the \”Asset Coverage Ratio\”) of the Revolving Credit Facility during the Waiver Period from 2.00 to 1 to 1.50 to 1; (iii) provides that the Company shall not request any borrowing during the Waiver Period if, after giving effect to such borrowing, the aggregate Revolving Credit Exposure (as defined in the Revolving Credit Facility) would exceed $228 million; and (iv) provides that, during the Waiver Period, the Company will not use more than $10 million of the proceeds of loans from new borrowings in the event the aggregate Revolving Credit Exposure exceeds $192 million, to invest in new portfolio companies, subject to certain conditions. The Waiver and Agreement also provides that if the Company demonstrates compliance with the Minimum Shareholders\’ Equity covenant and the Asset Coverage Ratio as of the quarter ended March 31, 2020 (without giving effect to the Waiver and Agreement), the Waiver Period and the agreements in clause (iii) and (iv) above shall cease to apply.

As of December 31, 2019 and March 31, 2020, the Company had outstanding approximately $174.4 million and $168.4 million under the Revolving Credit Facility, respectively. As of March 31, 2020, no Default or Event of Default (as defined in the Revolving Credit Facility) has occurred under the Revolving Credit Facility. The Company sought to enter into the Waiver and Agreement proactively in order to obtain additional operating flexibility during the Waiver Period as the impact of COVID-19 related economic and financial developments is assessed.

Usage of the Revolving Credit Facility continues to be subject to a borrowing base, and the Revolving Credit Facility continues to be secured by substantially all of the assets of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries.

In addition, the facility continues to contain customary representations, covenants (including restrictions on the incurrence of additional indebtedness, liens and dividends, and a requirement to maintain a certain minimum ratio of total assets, less all liabilities other than indebtedness, to indebtedness) and events of default.

The description above is only a summary of the material provisions of the Waiver and Agreement and does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the provisions in such amendment, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1.

