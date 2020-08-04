BLACK RIDGE OIL & GAS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

As previously announced, on June 9, 2020, Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (“Black Ridge” or “the Company”) entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (the “Asset Purchase Agreement”), between the Company and S-FDF, LLC, a Texas limited liability company (the “Seller”), to which the Company will acquire $2.5 million in cash and certain assets and agreements related to the Seller’s freeze dried fruits and vegetables business for human consumption. The Company has not yet closed on the Asset Purchase Agreement but anticipates that the closing will occur on October 1, 2020.

On August 4, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing certain actions that S-FDF has taken and agreements it has entered following execution of the Asset Purchase Agreement in furtherance of establishing the Seller’s business, a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.stockpr.com/blackridgeoil/overview.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated August 4, 2020



Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company’s properties are located in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production by participating on a pro-rata basis with operators in wells drilled and completed in spacing units that include its acreage under lease. It has proven oil and gas reserves of approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalents, owns interest in over 349 gross (10.95 net) producing oil and gas wells, and controls rights to mineral leases covering approximately 8,100 net acres for prospective drilling to the Bakken and/or Three Forks formations. The Company controls approximately 7,400 net acres in the Williston Basin.