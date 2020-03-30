BLACK RIDGE OIL & GAS, INC. (OTCMKTS:ANFC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

As previously reported, on March 12, 2020, Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a business loan agreement with Cadence Bank, N.A. (“Cadence”), as lender (the “Business Loan Agreement”) encompassing a $700,000 Promissory Note issued to Cadence (the “Note”) and certain related agreements (collectively, the “Cadence Loan”). In connection with the Company’s entry into the Cadence Loan, the Company also obtained limited commercial guarantees (the “Guarantees”) by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer and members of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Guarantors”).

On March 26, 2020, the Company subsequently entered into a separate letter agreement with the Guarantors (the “Letter Agreement”), which provides that if the Company defaults or fails to make any payment due under the Cadence Loan and the Guarantors are required to make payment to Cadence to the Guarantees, then the Company agrees to issue additional equity interests or rights to Guarantors reflecting ninety-five percent (95%) of the outstanding equity of the Company at the time of such default to participating Guarantors who have made the payments to Cadence. All equity issuances will be subject to any third party or shareholder approvals required at the time of issuance

Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company’s properties are located in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The Company is engaged in crude oil and natural gas exploration and production by participating on a pro-rata basis with operators in wells drilled and completed in spacing units that include its acreage under lease. It has proven oil and gas reserves of approximately 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalents, owns interest in over 349 gross (10.95 net) producing oil and gas wells, and controls rights to mineral leases covering approximately 8,100 net acres for prospective drilling to the Bakken and/or Three Forks formations. The Company controls approximately 7,400 net acres in the Williston Basin.