BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 11, 2020, the Company announced its financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits