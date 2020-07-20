BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
On July 20, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Alex Monteith as Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo International plc (Endo) for injectable collagenases for marketed indications and indications in development. CCH is marketed as XIAFLEX and as XIAPEX in Europe. Its injectable collagenases are marketed for indications, such as Dupuytren’s contracture and Peyronie’s disease. BioSpecifics is conducting development work with respect to human lipoma and uterine fibroids. XIAFLEX and XIAPEX are approved in the United States, the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia and Japan for the treatment of Dupuytren’s contracture. Endo manages the research and development of XIAFLEX for their licensed indications, including frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, plantar fibromatosis and uterine fibroids.
