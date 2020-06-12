BIOSPECIFICS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

Beginning June 12, 2020, officers and representatives of the Company will present to various investors and stockholders using the presentation materials furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and which are incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits