BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 4, 2020, BioSig Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that two scientific sessions highlighting the Company’s PURE EP(tm) System have been accepted into Heart Rhythm Society 2020 Science. A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

On June 5, 2020, the Company and its majority-owned subsidiary, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“ViralClear”), issued a press release announcing that ViralClear has expanded its patient enrollment centers to include St. David’s South Austin Medical Center in Austin. A copy of this press release is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

BioSig Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

About BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage medical device company. The Company is developing a technology platform to manage noise and artifacts from cardiac recordings during electrophysiology studies and ablation. It is engaged in developing the Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms (PURE) electro-pneumatic (EP) System. PURE EP System is a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and ablation procedures. The Company’s PURE EP System is designed to assist electrophysiologists with real-time evaluations of electrocardiograms and electrograms, and helps in making clinical decisions in real-time. It is also developing signal-processing tools, which will assist electrophysiologists in differentiating true signals from noise and provide guidance in identifying ablation targets within the PURE EP System.