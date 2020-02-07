SEC Filings BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 3.02

Between February 3, 2020 and February 7, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued an aggregate of 390,199,220 shares of common stock of the Company upon the exercise by the holders of outstanding indebtedness in the aggregate amount of $390,199, inclusive of accrued and unpaid interest, of their conversion rights to their respective convertible promissory notes issued by the Company.

For each of the securities issuances, the Company relied upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), as transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering or Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act as a security exchanged by an issuer with its existing security holders exclusively where no commission or other remuneration is paid or given directly or indirectly for soliciting such exchange. For each such transaction, the Company did not use general solicitation or advertising to market the securities, the securities were offered to a limited number of persons, the investors had access to information regarding the Company (including information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and press releases made by the Company), and management of the Company was available to answer questions from prospective investors. The Company reasonably believes that each of the investors is an accredited investor.

The Company has been advised by OTC Markets Group that, based upon the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock being less than $0.001 per share for five consecutive trading days, the Company’s common stock will be moved from the OTCQB Market to the Pink Market prior to the market open on February 10, 2020.

The information referenced under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being “furnished” under “Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure” and, as such, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information set forth in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement, report or other document filed by the Company to the Securities Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.