SEC Filings BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On January 5, 2021, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release attaching a letter to its shareholders with regard to the Company and its business (the “Press Release”).

The information contained in the Press Release should be considered in the context of the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public announcements that the Company may make by press release or otherwise from time to time. The Press Release speaks as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K. While the Company may elect to provide updates to the Press Release in the future or reflect events and circumstances occurring or existing after the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. The Press Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The Press Release will also be posted in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website, www.biorestorative.com, for 90 days.

The information referenced under Item 7.01 (including Exhibit 99.1 referenced in Item 9.01 below) of this Current Report on Form 8-K is being “furnished” under “Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure” and, as such, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information set forth in this Current Report on Form 8-K (including Exhibit 99.1 referenced in Item 9.01 below) shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement, report or other document filed by the Company to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits .

99.1 Press Release, dated January 5, 2021, issued by BioRestorative Therapies, Inc.