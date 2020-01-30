Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

On January 30, 2020, Bionik Laboratories Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it has received regulatory approval in South Korea, and that its exclusive distributor Curexo secured the first sale for the Company’s InMotion® robotic technology in the country, out of Curexo’s existing inventory.

A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. The information in this report (including Exhibit 99.1) is being furnished to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. This report will not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information herein (including Exhibit 99.1).

99.1 Press release, dated January 30, 2020



Bionik Laboratories Corp. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm206245d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 BIONIK Laboratories Announces Regulatory Approval and First Sale of its InMotion® ARM Robotic Technology by its Exclusive Distributor in South Korea Distributor Curexo secures first purchase from SeoSong Rehabilitation Hospital just days after securing device clearance from the South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety TORONTO,…

About Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (Bionik), formerly Drywave Technologies, Inc., is a medical device and robotics company. The Company is focused on providing rehabilitation solutions and developing transformational technologies and solutions to individuals with neurological disorders, specializing in the designing, developing and commercializing of physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics and assisted robotic products. It has over three products on the market and approximately three products in various stages of development. The InMotion Systems include the InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, InMotion Wrist and InMotion ANKLE are designed to provide patent-adaptive therapy in a manner that has been clinically verified to manage neuro-recovery. The Company is also engaged in developing a lower-body exoskeleton, ARKE, which designs to allow paraplegics, as well as other wheelchair users the ability to rehabilitate through walking.