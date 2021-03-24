Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

The information set forth in Item 2.03 is incorporated by reference into this Item 1.01.

On March 18, 2021, Bionik Laboratories Corp. (the “Company”) borrowed an additional $503,650 from new and existing investors, including from RGD Investissements S.A.S., an affiliate of Remi Gaston-Dreyfus, a director of the Company (each, along with any other lenders under the Agreement, a “Lender” and collectively, the “Lenders”), to its existing Term Loan and Security Agreement dated as of February 12, 2021 (the “Agreement”), and to which, among other things, the Company may borrow up to $3,000,000 (such borrowed amount, the “Loan”) from lenders from time to time. Through March 18, 2021, the Company has borrowed an aggregate of $1,003,650 under the Agreement.

RGD Investissements S.A.S. is acting as collateral agent under the Agreement on behalf of the Lenders with customary rights and obligations (as such, the “Collateral Agent”).

to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may elect to borrow up to $3,000,000 in the aggregate from time to time, provided (a) an event of default shall not have occurred or be occurring before or immediately after each such additional loan is given effect; (b) additional loans are only to be provided by existing Lenders (or their respective affiliates) and other lenders approved by the Collateral Agent; and (c) any Lender may elect or decline, in its sole discretion, to provide any amount of any requested additional loan.

Each additional loan is to be executed to one or more joinder agreements.

The principal amount of and interest on the Loan will be due and payable on the earlier of: (i) February 12, 2023 and (ii) the date of receipt by the Company of a minimum of $3,000,000 in equity.

The Loan bears interest at a fixed rate of 1% per month. Without penalty, the Company may prepay the Loan in whole or in part.

The Loan contains customary events of default, which entitles the Lenders holding a majority of the principal amount of the Loan to declare the unpaid principal amount of, and all accrued and unpaid interest on, the Loan, due and payable.

to the Agreement, the Company (a) granted to the Collateral Agent, for the ratable benefit of the Lenders and to secure the payment and performance in full of the payment obligations of the Company under the Agreement, security interests in, and (b) pledged and collaterally assigned to the Collateral Agent, for the ratable benefit of the Lenders, the Company’s inventory (the “Security Interest”).

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Security Interest shall remain fully subordinated for all purposes to the security interests of certain existing lenders of the Company, until March 31, 2021.

The foregoing is a brief description of the Loan and the material terms of the Agreement and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement, which is included as Exhibit 10.1 to the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2021 which is incorporated herein by reference.



About Bionik Laboratories Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNKL)

Story continues below

Bionik Laboratories Corp. (Bionik), formerly Drywave Technologies, Inc., is a medical device and robotics company. The Company is focused on providing rehabilitation solutions and developing transformational technologies and solutions to individuals with neurological disorders, specializing in the designing, developing and commercializing of physical rehabilitation technologies, prosthetics and assisted robotic products. It has over three products on the market and approximately three products in various stages of development. The InMotion Systems include the InMotion ARM, InMotion HAND, InMotion Wrist and InMotion ANKLE are designed to provide patent-adaptive therapy in a manner that has been clinically verified to manage neuro-recovery. The Company is also engaged in developing a lower-body exoskeleton, ARKE, which designs to allow paraplegics, as well as other wheelchair users the ability to rehabilitate through walking.