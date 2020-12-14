BIOMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Biomerica, Inc. (the “Company”) held its 2020 annual meeting (the “2020 Annual Meeting”) of stockholders of the Company on December 10, 2020, virtually. As of October 16, 2020, the record date for the 2020 Annual Meeting, the Company had 11,752,664 shares of its common stock outstanding and entitled to vote, of which 9,403,143 shares of the Company’s common stock were present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote at the 2020 Annual Meeting. The following is a brief description of the final voting results for each of the proposals submitted to a vote of the stockholders at the 2020 Annual Meeting.

Proposal No. 1: The Company’s stockholders elected each of the six nominees named below to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors until the next annual meeting of stockholders of the Company and until his or her successor has been elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation, death or removal.

Proposal No. 2: The Company’s stockholders ratified the advisory vote on the named executive officers’ compensation.

Proposal No. 3: A majority of the Company’s stockholders voted on the option of every one year as the frequency of future advisory votes on executive compensation.

Proposal No. 4: The Company’s stockholders ratified the Company’s 2020 Stock Incentive Plan.

Proposal No. 5: The Company’s stockholders ratified the appointment of PFK, LLP as the Company’s independent public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2021.

About BIOMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:BMRA)

Biomerica, Inc. is a biomedical company, which develops, manufactures and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The Company’s medical diagnostic products are sold around the world in over two markets, including clinical laboratories and point of care (physicians’ offices and over-the-counter drugstores). The Company operates in Europe, the United States, Asia, South America, the Middle East and other foreign countries. The Company’s diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications, or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens or other substances, which exist in the human body in various concentrations. The Company primarily focuses on products for gastrointestinal (GI), food intolerances, diabetes and esoteric tests. The Company’s diagnostic products use immunoassay technology.