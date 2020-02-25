BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated February 25, 2020 entitled “BioCryst Appoints Alan G. Levin to Board of Directors”

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BioCryst) is a biotechnology company. The Company designs, optimizes and develops small molecule drugs that block enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The Company focuses on the treatment of rare diseases. The Company uses X-ray crystallography, computer modeling of molecular structures and chemistry techniques to focus on the three-dimensional molecular structure and active site characteristics of the enzymes that control cellular biology. Its drug candidates include RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Avoralstat, BCX7353, other second generation hereditary angioedema (HAE) compounds, BCX4430 and Forodesine. Its product RAPIVAB contains peramivir. Peramivir is an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor approved in various countries for the treatment of patients with influenza, in the United States as RAPIVAB. RAPIVAB is used for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza. Its BCX4430 is a broad-spectrum antiviral (BSAV) research program.