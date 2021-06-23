BIOCARDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:BCDA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01

BioCardia, Inc. Exhibit

BioCardia Announces Fourth Positive DSMB Review and Recommendation to Continue Phase III Pivotal CardiAMP Cell Therapy Heart Failure Study as Designed June 23

About BIOCARDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

BioCardia, Inc., formerly Tiger X Medical, Inc., is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. The Company is engaged in developing therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System (CardiAMP). It focuses on the Phase III trial for CardiAMP in ischemic systolic heart failure. The Company also offers CardiALLO Cell Therapy System (CardiALLO), an allogeneic off the shelf mesenchymal stem cell product candidate from other donors. It focuses on the Phase II trial for CardiALLO for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure. The Company focuses on various fields of autologous and allogeneic cell-based therapies to manage the lives of patients with cardiovascular conditions. CardiAMP is a therapeutic treatment that includes a companion diagnostic. It consists of a cell potency screening test, a point of care cell processing platform and a biotherapeutic delivery system.