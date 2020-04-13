BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 12, 2020, BIO-key International, Inc. (the “Company”) and Lind Global Macro Fund, LP (the “Investor”) entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to that certain Amended and Restated Senior Secured Convertible Promissory Note, due April 13, 2020 (the “A&R Note”) previously described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020. The Amendment extended the maturity date of the A&R Note to May 13, 2020 and extended the Investor’s right to convert the A&R Note into shares of the Company’s common stock at a price of $0.65 per share through May 13, 2020. All other provisions of the A&R Note remain the same.

As a result of the Investor converting a portion of the amounts due under the A&R Note into shares of the Company’s common stock, the current outstanding principal amount of the A&R Note is $1,539,000.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the complete text of such agreement, a copy of which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s next periodic report.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information provided in Item 1.01 is hereby incorporated by reference.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, cryptographic authentication-transaction security technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing software solutions. The Company is also engaged in developing automated, finger identification technology that supplements or compliments other methods of identification and verification, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, identity cards, public key infrastructure (PKI), credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, one-time password (OTP) or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. Its solutions identify individuals and verify, or confirm, their identity before granting access to, among other things, corporate resources, subscribed data and services, Web portals, applications, physical locations or assets.