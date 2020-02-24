BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:BH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.

On February 22, 2020, Biglari Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company’s 2019 Annual Report to the shareholders has been posted on the Internet, where it can be accessed at www.biglariholdings.com. The report includes Sardar Biglari’s annual letter to shareholders.



About BIGLARI HOLDINGS INC. (NYSE:BH)

Story continues below

Biglari Holdings Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities, including media, property and casualty insurance, and restaurants The Company’s segments include Restaurant Operations, First Guard, Maxim, Other and Corporate. The Company’s restaurant operations’ activities are conducted through approximately two restaurant concepts operated by subsidiaries Steak n Shake Inc. (Steak n Shake) and Western Sizzlin Corporation (Western). Steak n Shake is engaged in the ownership, operation and franchising of Steak n Shake restaurants. Western is engaged primarily in the franchising of restaurants. The Company’s insurance business consists of First Guard Insurance Company and its agency, 1st Guard Corporation. First Guard is a direct underwriter of commercial trucking insurance, selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers. Its media business consists of Maxim. Maxim’s business lies principally in media and licensing.