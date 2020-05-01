SEC Filings Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On April 27, 2020, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice (the “Notice”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that for the last 30 consecutive business days preceding the date of the Notice, the Company’s Market Value of Listed Securities (“MVLS”) has been below the minimum of $50,000,000 required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Global Market to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(b)(2)(A) (the “MVLS Requirement”).

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock and the Company’s common stock continues to trade on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “BLCM.”

Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(C), the Company has until October 26, 2020 (the date that is 180 calendar days following the date of the Notice) to regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement (the “Compliance Period”). To regain compliance, the MVLS must close at $50,000,000 or more for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days during the Compliance Period.

If the Company does not regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement by the end of the Compliance Period, the Company will receive a written notification from Nasdaq that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to monitor its MVLS and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the MVLS Requirement.