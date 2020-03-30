Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release on March 30, 2020, to announces first patient treated with INOpulse® inhaled nitric oxide therapy for the expanded access treatment of COVID-19.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The Company is focused on the development of its nitric oxide therapy for patients with pulmonary hypertension (PH), using its delivery system, INOpulse, with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) as the lead indication. Its INOpulse device has a mechanism that delivers brief, targeted pulses of nitric oxide timed to occur at the beginning of a breath for delivery to the alveoli of the lungs, which minimizes the amount of drug required for treatment. The Company’s second program, BCM, is a medical device focused to prevent congestive heart failure following a ST Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction (STEMI), which is a type of severe heart attack. The Company’s BCM is in PRESERVATION I clinical trial.

