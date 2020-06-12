BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02
On June 12, 2020, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.
In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
The following exhibit is furnished with this report to Item 2.02:
|99.1
|
|Press Release dated June 12, 2020 issued by Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc.
About BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:BBGI)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company’s primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. The Company owns and operates approximately 69 radio stations in over 16 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. The Company operates in various radio markets, including Atlanta, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Myers-Naples, Florida; Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, North Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Florida; West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Florida; Wilmington, Delaware; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Middlesex, New Jersey; Monmouth, New Jersey, and Morristown, New Jersey. The Company serves approximately 20.1 million consumers weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets. The Company refers to each group of radio stations in each radio market as a market cluster.
