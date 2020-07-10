BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Files An 8-K Other Events

About BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. The Company’s primary business is operating radio stations throughout the United States. The Company owns and operates approximately 69 radio stations in over 16 large- and mid-size markets in the United States. The Company operates in various radio markets, including Atlanta, Georgia; Augusta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Fayetteville, North Carolina; Fort Myers-Naples, Florida; Greenville-New Bern-Jacksonville, North Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa-Saint Petersburg, Florida; West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Florida; Wilmington, Delaware; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, Michigan; Middlesex, New Jersey; Monmouth, New Jersey, and Morristown, New Jersey. The Company serves approximately 20.1 million consumers weekly over-the-air, online and on smartphones and tablets. The Company refers to each group of radio stations in each radio market as a market cluster.