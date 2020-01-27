BCB BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
BCB BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
BCB BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 ex99pr_01272020.htm PRESS RELEASE Contact: Thomas Coughlin,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About BCB BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:BCBP)
BCB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection and automated teller services.