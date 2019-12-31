BCB BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 30, 2019, BCB Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) and BCB Community Bank entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the “Stock Purchase Agreement”) with MFP Partners, L.P. (“MFP”), to which the Company sold 1,020,408 shares (the “Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, no par value per share, at a purchase price of $12.25 per share to MFP for gross proceeds of approximately $12.5 million (the “Offering”). A copy of the Stock Purchase Agreement is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and incorporated herein by reference. The description of the material terms of the Stock Purchase Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to such exhibit.

The Shares were registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-219617) which became effective on August 10, 2017 (the “Registration Statement”). The offer and sale of the Shares are described in the Company’s prospectus, constituting a part of the Registration Statement, as supplemented by a final prospectus supplement dated December 30, 2019. A copy of the opinion of John J. Brogan, the General Counsel of the Company, relating to the validity of the issuance and sale of the Shares in the Offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

BCB Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company parent of BCB Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. It offers loans, including commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity loans, construction loans, consumer loans and commercial business loans; FDIC-insured deposit products, such as savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, and retail and commercial banking services, including wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, a night depository, debit cards, online banking, gift cards, fraud detection and automated teller services.