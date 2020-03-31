SEC Filings Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On March 24, 2020, (i) Lawrence First was appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee of the Board (the “Compensation Committee”); (ii) Ross Solomon was appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board (the “Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee”); and (iii) Derek Jeong was appointed to serve on the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Each of Messrs. First, Jeong and Solomon will receive the standard compensation received by the Company’s current non-employee directors, consisting of an annual fee of $85,000, which will be prorated for 2020, and a time-based cash award in the amount of $100,000, set to vest on March 24, 2021. Each of Messrs. First, Jeong and Solomon is affiliated with Ascribe Capital LLC (“Ascribe”) and has an understanding with Ascribe to which such director will assign any compensation received as a director to Ascribe. In addition, each of the Company’s non-employee directors is eligible to receive equity-based awards under the Basic Energy Services, Inc. Non-Employee Director Incentive Plan.