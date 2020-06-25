BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On June 25, 2020, Barfresh Food Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2020. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for today, Thursday, June 25, 2020, at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners may dial (877) 407-4018 in North America, and international listeners may dial (201) 689-8471.

A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Thursday, July 9, 2020. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners may dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 13705312.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

See “Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition” above.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K under Items 2.02 and 7.01, including the information contained in Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission, and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as shall be expressly set forth by a specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibit is furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release of Barfresh Food Group, Inc. dated June 25, 2020



BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 ex99-1.htm Barfresh Provides Update on First Quarter 2020 and Recent Business Expansion LOS ANGELES,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About BARFRESH FOOD GROUP INC. (OTCMKTS:BRFH)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of ready to blend frozen beverages. The Company’s portfolio of products includes smoothies, shakes and frappes. All of the Company’s products are portion controlled beverage ingredient packs, suitable for smoothies, shakes and frappes that can also be utilized for cocktails and mocktails. The beverage packs contain all of the solid ingredients necessary to make the beverage, including the base (either sorbet, frozen yogurt or ice cream), real fruit pieces, juices and ice-five ounces of water are added before blending. As of December 31, 2015, the Company’s portfolio of products are available in nine flavors, including chocolate shake, strawberry smoothie, vanilla shake, mango burst smoothie, mocha frappe, mango smoothie, strawberry banana smoothie, caramel macchiato frappe and caribbean smoothie. The Company utilizes contract manufacturers to manufacture all of the products in the United States.