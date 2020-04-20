SEC Filings Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On April 20, 2020, Bank of Marin Bancorp, “Bancorp” (Nasdaq: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, released its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1.

Section 8 – Other Events

In the press release, Bancorp announced that on April 17, 2020, its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share. The cash dividend is payable on May 8, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.