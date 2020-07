BANCORP 34, INC. (NASDAQ:BCTF) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On June 29, 2020, the Boards of Directors of Bancorp 34, Inc. (the “Company”) and Bank 34 appointed James Crotty as Co-President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a director of those entities, effective July 20, 2020.

Mr. Crotty, age 41, is a Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (“KBW”), where he has spent the last 16 years of his career. He has advised community banks on a variety of strategic initiatives, with a primary focus on mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity capital raising (including mutual to stock conversions and initial public offerings), branch and asset purchases and divestitures as well as overall strategic planning initiatives.

In connection with this appointment, Jill Gutierrez, age 70, who currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank, has been appointed Co-President and Chief Executive Officer of each entity.

On June 30, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing these appointments. A copy of the press release is attached as exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

Item 5.02. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated June 30, 2020