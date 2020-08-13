BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. (NYSE:BW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On August 12, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing our financial results for the second quarter>ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1, and the information contained in Exhibit 99.1 is incorporated by reference.
The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. Exhibit
About BABCOCK & WILCOX ENTERPRISES, INC. (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Global Power, Global Services and Industrial Environmental. Through its Global Power segment, the Company engineers, manufactures, procures, constructs and commissions boilers fueled by fossil fuels and renewables in addition to environmental systems and related auxiliary equipment primarily to steam generating customers globally. Through its Global Services segment, the Company provides aftermarket products and services to steam generating utilities across the world and various industrial customers. Through its Industrial Environmental segment, the Company provides a range of environmental technology and services to industrial end markets across the world.

