AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On August 12, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release containing a letter addressed to the Company\’s shareholders and the investment community from the Company\’s President and Chief Executive Officer, James Sapirstein. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 7.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.