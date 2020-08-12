AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On August 12, 2020, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release containing a letter addressed to the Company\’s shareholders and the investment community from the Company\’s President and Chief Executive Officer, James Sapirstein. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report onForm8-K,including the information set forth in Exhibit99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall such information or Exhibit 99.1 be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal (GI) disorders. The Company’s product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins, such as MS1819 and AZX1101. MS1819 is an acid-resistant secreted lipase produced by Yarrowia lipolytica, known as LIP2, that the Company is developing through recombinant deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) technology for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI), associated with chronic pancreatitis (CP) and cystic fibrosis (CF). AZX1101 is a recombinant-lactamase combination of bacterial origin under development for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections by resistant bacterial strains induced by parenteral administration of b-lactam antibiotics (known as nosocomial infections), as well as the prevention of antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD).

