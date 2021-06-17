SEC Filings AZURRX BIOPHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On June 15, 2021, AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, based upon the closingbid priceof the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), for the last 30 consecutive business days, the Company is not currently in compliance with the requirement to maintain a minimumbid priceof $1.00 per share for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market, as set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Notice”).

The Notice has no immediate effect on the continued listing status of the Company\’s Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and, therefore, the Company\’s listing remains fully effective.

The Company is provided a compliance period of 180 calendar days from the date of the Notice, or until December 13, 2021, to regain compliance with the minimum closing bid requirement, to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). If at any time before December 13, 2021, the closing bid price of the Company’s Common Stock closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, subject to Nasdaq’s discretion to extend this period to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(G), Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, and the matter would be resolved. If the Company does not regain compliance during the compliance period ending December 13, 2021, then Nasdaq may grant the Company a second 180 calendar day period to regain compliance, provided the Company (i) meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly-held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, other than the minimumclosing bid pricerequirement and (ii) notifies Nasdaq of its intent to cure the deficiency.

The Company will continue to monitor the closingbid price of its Common Stock and seek to regain compliance with all applicable Nasdaq requirements within the allotted compliance periods. If the Company does not regain compliance within the allotted compliance periods, including any extensions that may be granted by Nasdaq, Nasdaq will provide notice that the Company\’s Common Stock will be subject to delisting. The Company would then be entitled to appeal that determination to a Nasdaq hearings panel. There can be no assurance that the Company will regain compliance with the minimumbid price requirement during the 180-day compliance period, secure a second period of 180 days to regain compliance or maintain compliance with the other Nasdaq listing requirements.