AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The 2020 annual meeting of stockholders for Aytu BioScience, Inc. was held on April 23, 2020. Of the 27,828,312 shares outstanding on the record date for the meeting, a total of 21,331,054 shares were present or represented at the meeting. The matters voted on and the results of the votes are as follows:

1. Our stockholders elected seven members to our board of directors as follows:

2. The ratification of the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the Company\’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020 was approved with 20,902,123 votes in favor, 321,124 votes against and 107,807 abstentions.

3. The “Say-on-Pay Proposal” as described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) was approved with 9,659,647 votes in favor, 522,379 votes against and 65,096 abstentions. There were 11,083,932 broker non-votes.

4. The “Reverse Split Proposal” as described in the Proxy Statement was approved with 17,044,545 votes in favor, 4,259,560 votes against and 26,949 abstentions. Although the Reverse Split Proposal passed, the Company’s board of directors has decided against effecting the reverse split at this time but reserves the right to do so in the future if necessary.

5. The proposal to approve the adjournment of the Annual Meeting, if necessary, to continue to solicit votes for the Reverse Split Proposal was approved with 17,228,518 votes in favor, 3,508,106 votes against and 594,430 abstentions.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On April 24, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the results of the Company’s annual meeting. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) The following exhibit is being filed herewith: