AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The special meeting of stockholders for Aytu BioScience, Inc. (the “Company”) was held on February 13, 2020. Of the 20,733,052 shares outstanding on the record date for the meeting, a total of 11,896,412 shares were present or represented at the meeting. The matters voted on as described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement, as filed on January 13, 2020, and the results of the votes are as follows:
1.
The “Approval of the Merger Proposal” described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement was approved with 11,682,333 votes in favor, 187,508 votes against and 26,571 abstentions. The number of broker non-votes was 0.
2.
The “2015 Stock Option and Incentive Plan Proposal” described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement was approved with 11,104,234 votes in favor, 411,115 votes against and 381,063 abstentions. The number of broker non-votes was 0.
3.
The “Virtual Meeting Proposal” described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement was approved with 11,662,309 votes in favor, 222,803 votes against and 11,300 abstentions. The number of broker non-votes was 0.
4.
The proposal to approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary, to continue to solicit votes for the Nasdaq Rule 5635(d) Proposal and/or the Authorized Share Increase Proposalwas approved with 11,531,688 votes in favor, 323,058 votes against and 41,666 abstentions. The number of broker non-votes was 0.
About AYTU BIOSCIENCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:AYTU)

Story continues below

Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a commercial-stage healthcare company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products in the field of urology. The Company focuses on hypogonadism, prostate cancer, urinary tract infections and male infertility. The Company markets ProstaScint (capromab pendetide), a radio imaging agent indicated to detect the prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA) in the assessment and staging of prostate cancer. The Company also markets Primsol (trimethoprim hydrochloride), a trimethoprim-only oral solution for urinary tract infections. The Company’s pipeline includes MiOXSYS, an in vitro diagnostic device. MiOXSYS system is a point-of-care semen analysis system, used for diagnosis and management of male infertility. The Company holds the United States rights to Natesto (testosterone), a formulation of testosterone delivered through a nasal gel. Natesto is used for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR