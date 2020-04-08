SEC Filings AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:AVID) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On April 7, 2020, Avid Technology, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing certain preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2020. In the Press Release, the Company also announced that it would be holding a conference call on May 7, 2020 to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.