AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:AVID) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On April 7, 2020, Avid Technology, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) announcing certain preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2020. In the Press Release, the Company also announced that it would be holding a conference call on May 7, 2020 to discuss its financial results for the first quarter of 2020. A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. Exhibit
EX-99 2 a2020q1businessupdatepress.htm EXHIBIT 99 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1Company Press ReleaseAvid Technology Issues Business Update in Response to Global Impact of COVID-19 Expects to report record growth in new paid subscriptions in first quarter,…
About AVID TECHNOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc. is a provider of an open and integrated technology platform, along with applications and services that enable the creation, distribution and monetization of audio and video content. The Company develops, markets, sells and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, secured content storage and distribution. The Company’s products are used in production and post-production facilities; film studios; network, affiliate, independent and cable television stations; recording studios; live-sound performance venues; advertising agencies; government and educational institutions; corporate communication departments, and by independent video and audio creative professionals, as well as aspiring professionals and enthusiasts. Projects produced using its products include feature films, television programs, live events, news broadcasts, commercials, music, video and other digital media content.

