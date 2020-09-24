AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On September 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Aviat Networks (the “Company”) amended and restated the Company’s bylaws to among other things, contemplate virtual and hybrid stockholder meetings; make clarifications to the voting standard and other procedural requirements related to the Company’s stockholder meetings; make certain other changes in line with current market practices; and eliminate typos, inaccuracies and certain provisions that are no longer applicable to the Company.
The foregoing summary and description of the provisions of the Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is files as Exhibit 3.1 with this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. In addition, a marked copy of the Amended and Restated Bylaws showing all changes made to the Company’s prior Bylaws is attached as Exhibit 3.2.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Description
.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws
3.2 Marked Amended and Restated Bylaws
Aviat Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a supplier of microwave networking solutions. The Company’s product categories include point-to-point microwave and millimeter wave radios that are licensed (subject to local frequency regulatory requirements), lightly-licensed and license-exempt (operating in license-exempt frequencies), and element and network management software. In addition, it provides a range of professional services enabling it to deliver turnkey networks, including design, deployment, maintenance and managed services. It designs, manufactures and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions and services to mobile and fixed public network operators, private network operators, Federal, State and Local government agencies, transportation, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies and broadcast network operators around the world. The Company sells products and services directly to its customers and also use agents and resellers.

