AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On September 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Aviat Networks (the “Company”) amended and restated the Company’s bylaws to among other things, contemplate virtual and hybrid stockholder meetings; make clarifications to the voting standard and other procedural requirements related to the Company’s stockholder meetings; make certain other changes in line with current market practices; and eliminate typos, inaccuracies and certain provisions that are no longer applicable to the Company.

The foregoing summary and description of the provisions of the Amended and Restated Bylaws does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amended and Restated Bylaws, a copy of which is files as Exhibit 3.1 with this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference. In addition, a marked copy of the Amended and Restated Bylaws showing all changes made to the Company’s prior Bylaws is attached as Exhibit 3.2.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

.1 Amended and Restated Bylaws

3.2 Marked Amended and Restated Bylaws