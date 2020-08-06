AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07

On August 5, 2020, the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (the “Company”) held its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). Proxies were solicited to the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed on April 27, 2020, with the Securities and Exchange Commission under Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The number of shares of ordinary shares, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting was 58,129,038. The number of shares of Ordinary Shares present or represented by valid proxy at the Annual Meeting was 58,046,543, thus establishing a quorum for the Annual Meeting. All matters submitted to a vote of the Company’s stockholders at the Annual Meeting were approved and the director nominees were elected. The voting results reported below are final.

The following is a tabulation of the voting on the proposals presented at the Annual Meeting:

Proposal 1: By separate resolutions, to elect Gregory J. Divis, Dr. Eric J. Ende, Geoffrey M. Glass, Linda S. Palczuk, Dr. Mark A. McCamish and Peter Thornton as directors to the Board of Directors (the “Board”), each to serve a one-year term expiring at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of shareholders.

55,002,499 2,990,535 53,509

Based on the foregoing, Gregory J. Divis, Dr. Eric J. Ende, Geoffrey M. Glass, Linda S. Palczuk, Dr. Mark A. McCamish and Peter Thornton were elected as directors, each to serve a one-year term expiring at the conclusion of the 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders and until each such director’s successor shall have been duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier resignation or removal. Deloitte & Touche LLP was ratified as the Company’s registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020. The compensation of the Company’s named executive officers was approved. The Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc 2020 Omnibus Incentive Compensation Plan was approved.



