Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01.Regulation FD Disclosure.

Over the upcoming weeks, members of management will be presenting to or conducting one-on-one meetings with investors, analysts or other third parties about Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company”) and its latest financial results. A copy of the presentation slides is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. The information contained in this report and in the exhibit hereto is intended to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. Exhibit

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates as a full service, locally-managed commercial bank. The Bank provides an array of credit, treasury management and deposit products and services to growth businesses, middle market corporations, commercial real estate developers and investors, and private clients. Its wealth management division offers financial planning, trust administration, investment management, brokerage and estate planning services. It also provides selected capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business and individual clients. Its private banking credit products include loans to individuals for personal and investment purposes, such as secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit. Its specialty corporate financial services include payments industry banking, financial institutions banking and capital markets services.