ATHENA SILVER CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01 ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

On February 21, 2020 Athena Silver Corporation, a Delaware corporation (the “Company”) signed an Eleventh Allonge and Modification Agreement (“Modification”) with John D. Gibbs, Lender, to be effective as of December 31, 2019. The Modification extends the maturity date of the loan to June 30, 2020. A copy of the Modification is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1.

On February 24, 2020, the Company signed an Amendment No. 1 to Lease with an Option to Purchase dated March 10, 2016 (the “Amendment”), whereby the Company and the Lessor have agreed to a revised payment schedule for fixed amounts of $45,000 and $50,000 respectively for the 2020 and 2021 option payments.

ITEM 9.01: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

10.1 Eleventh Allonge and Modification Agreement 10.2 Amendment No. 1 to Lease with an Option to Purchase dated March 10, 2016



Athena Silver Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources. It is focused on evaluation of the Langtry Property, including the acquisition of additional mineral rights and additional exploration, development and permitting activities. The Langtry Property is located in the Calico Mining District, San Bernardino County, California. The Langtry Project covers approximately 1,200 acres and consists of over 20 lode mining claims and over 40 lode mining claims. The Lease/Option also includes over two mining claims in the Calico Mining District known as the Lilly #10 and Quad Deuce XIII. It has approximately 160 acres of land (Castle Rock), which is located in the eastern Calico Mining District, San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s subsidiary, Athena Minerals, Inc., owns and operates its mining interests. It has approximately 660 acres of land (Section 13 Property) near the Lava Beds Mining District.