ATHENA SILVER CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01 ENTRY INTO A MATERIAL DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

On October 19, 2020 Athena Silver Corporation, a Delaware corporation (“Athena”) signed a Thirteenth Allonge and Modification Agreement (“Modification”) with John D. Gibbs, Lender, to be effective as of September 30, 2020. The Modification extends the maturity date of the loan to December 31, 2020. A copy of the Modification is filed herewith as Exhibit 10.1.

ITEM 9.01: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

10.1 Thirteenth Allonge and Modification Agreement



ATHENA SILVER CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 athena_ex1001.htm THIRTEENTH ALLONGE AND MODIFICATION AGREEMENT Exhibit 10.1 THIRTEENTH ALLONGE AND MODIFICATION AGREEMENT This THIRTEENTH ALLONGE AND MODIFICATION AGREEMENT ("Modification") effective on the 30th day of September,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ATHENA SILVER CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:AHNR)

Athena Silver Corporation is an exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources. It is focused on evaluation of the Langtry Property, including the acquisition of additional mineral rights and additional exploration, development and permitting activities. The Langtry Property is located in the Calico Mining District, San Bernardino County, California. The Langtry Project covers approximately 1,200 acres and consists of over 20 lode mining claims and over 40 lode mining claims. The Lease/Option also includes over two mining claims in the Calico Mining District known as the Lilly #10 and Quad Deuce XIII. It has approximately 160 acres of land (Castle Rock), which is located in the eastern Calico Mining District, San Bernardino County, California. The Company’s subsidiary, Athena Minerals, Inc., owns and operates its mining interests. It has approximately 660 acres of land (Section 13 Property) near the Lava Beds Mining District.