Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 29, 2020, Astrotech Corporation (the “Company”) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”), to notice duly given, at 201 W. 5th Street, Suite 1275, Austin, Texas 78701. Of the 7,575,464 shares of common stock entitled to vote at such meeting, 6,372,183 shares, or 80.12% of the Company’s common stock, were present in person or by proxy. The matters voted upon at the meeting and the results of such voting are set forth below:

Proposal 1 – Election of Directors

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders elected the following individuals to serve as directors to serve for the respective terms prescribed by the Company’s bylaws:

Proposal 2 – Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders ratified the appointment of Armanino, LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020:

Proposal 3 – Approval of Amendment to 2011 Stock Incentive Plan

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders approved to increase the aggregate number of shares of our common stock available under the 2011 Stock Incentive Plan by an additional 1,500,000 shares (increasing the number of shares that may be delivered to awards granted under the 2011 Stock Incentive Plan from 1,512,197 to 3,012,197 shares):

Proposal 4 – Approval of Amendment to Certificate of Incorporation

By the votes reflected below, our shareholders approved to increase the total number of authorized shares of the Company’s common stock by 35,000,000 shares, to a total of 50,000,000 shares of common stock:

