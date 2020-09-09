ASTRONOVA, INC. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02



AstroNova, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d19905dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 News Release Contact: Scott Solomon Senior Vice President Sharon Merrill Associates (617) 542-5300 [email protected] AstroNova Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Second-Quarter Fiscal 2021 Summary • Bookings of $25.3 million • Backlog of $23.7 million • Revenue of $27.7 million • Operating income breakeven • Net income of $0.0 million,…

About ASTRONOVA, INC. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

AstroNova, Inc., formerly Astro-Med, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes a range of specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems. The Company operates through two segments: QuickLabel and Test & Measurement (T&M). The Company offers both hardware and software, which incorporate technologies in order to acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. It sells specialty printing systems, and test and measurement systems under the brand names, including QuickLabel. The QuickLabel segment offers product identification and label printer hardware, software, servicing contracts and consumable products. The T&M segment offers a suite of products and services that acquire and record visual and electronic signal data from local and networked sensors, as well as wired and wireless networks. It serves markets, such as aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, and food and beverage.