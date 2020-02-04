SEC Filings ASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATRO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATRO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On February 3, 2020, Astronics Corporation (“Astronics”) issued a news release providing its preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 and preliminary bookings for the fourth quarter of 2019. These amounts are preliminary, unaudited, subject to change upon completion of the audit of Astronics, and may differ from what will be reflected in our audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2019. Additional information and disclosures would be required for a more complete understanding of our financial position and results of operations as of December 31, 2019. In the news release Astronics also rescinded its initial 2020 revenue guidance issued in November 2019. Further, the news release addressed items related to Astronics Corporation’s antenna business, an on-going intellectual property dispute and its stock buyback program.

A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the registrant, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing. The information in this report including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Press Release of Astronics Corporation dated February 3, 2020.