ASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATRO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.
ASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATRO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATRO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
EX-99.1 2 a232020exhibit991.htm EX-99.1 DocumentNEWS RELEASEExhibit 99.1FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Astronics Corporation Provides Update on Progress•Unaudited revenue of approximately $198 million for fourth quarter 2019 exceeded guidance•2020 revenue guidance withdrawn due to uncertainty related to 737 MAX•New VVIP IFE platform “Avenir” successfully launched•Expects restructuring charges related to antenna business of $29 million to $35 million in fourth quarter 2019•Estimating intellectual property damages of an additional $18 million in fourth quarter; Company has filed appeal and is vigorously defending position•Temporarily pausing stock buyback initiativesEAST AURORA,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About ASTRONICS CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ATRO)
Astronics Corporation is a supplier of products to the aerospace, defense, electronics and semiconductor industries. The Company’s products and services include electrical power generation, distribution and motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification and automated test systems. The Company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Test Systems. The Company’s Aerospace segment designs and manufactures products for the global aerospace industry. Its product lines include lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, systems certification and other products. The Company’s Test Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures and maintains automated test systems that support the semiconductor, aerospace, communications and weapons test systems, as well as training and simulation devices for both commercial and military applications.