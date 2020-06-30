SEC Filings ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On June 26, 2020, Katie J. Bayne, a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (the “Company”), notified the Company of her decision to resign from the Board effective immediately. Ms. Bayne is a member of the class of directors whose terms of office expire at the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Ms. Bayne advised the Company that she has no disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices and the decision was based solely on personal reasons.

Effective immediately, the Board has approved a reduction in the size of the Board from 11 to 10 directors.