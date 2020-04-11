SEC Filings ASCENA RETAIL GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:ASNA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers;

Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 10, 2020, Wendy Hufford, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and a named executive officer, departed from Ascena Retail Group, Inc. (the “Company”). Upon execution and non-revocation of a separation agreement and general release with the Company, Ms. Hufford will be entitled to severance benefits under the Company’s Executive Severance Plan, as described in the Company’s 2019 proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2019.