ARMSTRONG FLOORING, INC. (NYSE:AFI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (the “Company”) will suspend production in its U.S. plants, beginning April 5, 2020 and continuing through April 19, 2020. The Company’s proactive determination is the result of increasing social and economic impact of the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic and the Company’s desire to protect the health and safety of its team members and to support nationwide efforts to limit and slow the spread of COVID-19. The Company’s warehouse locations will continue to operate while maintaining social distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and other practices to help safeguard team members. Given the uncertain duration of the impact of COVID-19 and resulting effect on the business, the Company will continue to assess additional operational adjustments as needed.

Forward Looking Statements

Disclosures in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including, without limitation, those regarding our expectations for the resumption of production in any of our U.S. plants, and in our other public documents and comments contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements provide our future expectations or forecasts and can be identified by our use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “outlook,” “target,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “seek,” and other words or phrases of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, address matters that are uncertain and involve risks because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from our expected results and from those expressed in our forward- looking statements. A more detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied is included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements beyond what is required under applicable securities law.

