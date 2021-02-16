ARK RESTAURANTS CORP. (NASDAQ:ARKR) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On February 15, 2021 Ark Restaurants Corp. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the first quarter of 2021. A copy of the press release titled “Ark Restaurants Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2021” (the "Press Release") is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Press Release contains certain non-GAAP disclosures related to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA adjusted for non-cash stock option expense and non-controlling interests. Although EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company believes the use of this non-GAAP financial measure enhances an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, as well as providing useful information to investors because of its historical use by the Company as both a performance measure and measure of liquidity. In addition, EBITDA is used by virtually all companies in the restaurant sector as a measure of both performance and liquidity.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated February 15, 2021